Follow THESE 5 intimate hygiene tips to avoid wetness and infection during pregnancy

During pregnancy, sometimes you have to sweat, sometimes you have itching and sometimes you have vaginal discharge. Hormonal changes in the body are the biggest reason for these problems. Apart from this, increased weight and fatigue can also affect your intimate hygiene. It is completely normal to gain weight during pregnancy. But due to this, hygiene cannot be neglected. Because during this time any kind of infection can be dangerous for both the mother and the baby growing in the womb. Here are the tips to maintain intimate hygiene during pregnancy:

1. Keep the vagina clean

Increasing body weight makes it difficult to take care of vaginal health. Use fragrance-free soap or intimate wash to get relief from increased wetness due to vaginal discharge. This keeps the pH of the vagina appropriate. Also, after cleaning, dry the vagina with the help of a towel before wearing a panty liner. This can prevent the effects of infection.

2. Wear a panty liner to avoid sweating

If you are a working woman, use panty liners to avoid frequent sweating. This not only controls the odor but also keeps the vaginal area dry. Vaginal discharge increases wetness, in such a situation panty liners prove to be effective in absorbing moisture.

3. Trim pubic hair

Pregnant women must trim pubic hair to maintain vaginal hygiene. This reduces the risk of lice growth in the genitals, which can prevent any kind of infection, itching, and allergy. Use shaving cream before trimming and then try to remove the hair in a single stroke.

4. Avoid wearing tight clothes

The size of clothes changes due to weight gain. Wearing tight clothes increases the problem of sweat accumulation around the vagina, which leads to itching and irritation. In such a situation, wear maternity clothes to keep the skin breathable and provide comfort to the body.

5. Wipe after urinating

Be sure to clean the genitals after passing urine. Move the wipe from front to back. Use a soft tissue to avoid any kind of irritation. Cleaning the vagina is necessary every time after urinating.

