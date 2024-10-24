Washington Sundar scripts WTC record after magical spell against New Zealand in Pune Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Washington Sundar during the second Test against New Zealand in Pune on October 24, 2024

New Zealand cricket team stumbled to just 259 in their first innings of the second Test match against India in Pune on Thursday. Washinton Sundar stole the limelight by taking seven wickets and creating a new WTC record against New Zealand.

Sundar was not part of the squad for the first match and was included in the team after a heavy loss in Bengaluru. Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing eleven and made an instant impact with his career-best international figures.

The 25-year-old right-arm off-spinner bowled a magical spell to claim seven wickets for 59 in his 23.1 overs. Sundar produced the best bowling figures against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. He became the first bowler to take seven wickets against the Kiwis since the inception of the WTC in 2019.

Best bowling figures vs New Zealand in WTC history

Washington Sundar - 7/59 in Pune, 2024 Prabath Jayasuriya - 6/42 in Galle, 2024 Ebadot Hossain - 6/46 in Mount Maunganui, 2022 Nathan Lyon - 6/65 in Wellingson, 2024 Taijul Islam - 6/76 in Sylhet, 2023

Meanwhile, Sundar also produced the best figures in Test cricket at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. He broke Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe's 6 for 35 record against India at the MCA Stadium in February 2017. He also became the first-ever Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Pune in Test cricket history.

"Just focused on hitting the right areas consistently," Sundar said after Day 1's play. "We knew it would start spinning from Day 1. (On whether there was a favourite wicket) Certainly the Rachin Ravindra wicket, because he was batting really well, and even the Daryl Mitchell wicket."

However, New Zealand were quick to hit back with Tim Southee removing Indian captain Rohit Sharma on a duck in the fifth over. India scored 16 for 1 in 11 overs and are trailing by 243 runs at the end of Day 1 in Pune.