Updated on: October 24, 2024 16:16 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from Gandey

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren filed her nomination as a party candidate from Gandey Assembly constituency in Jharkhand’s Giridih on October 24. Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20