Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Indian hockey team stuns Germany with 5-3 comeback win in second game; loses series in shootout

Indian hockey team stuns Germany with 5-3 comeback win in second game; loses series in shootout

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty as the Indian men's hockey team pulled off a thrilling 5-3 comeback win in the second match against Germany in Delhi. Germany managed to clinch the series with a 3-1 win in a penalty shootout.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 17:51 IST
India vs Germany hockey
Image Source : PTI India hockey team players against Germany in New Delhi on October 24, 2024

Indian men's hockey team endured a heartbreaking defeat against Germany despite winning the second match of the series on Thursday. India won the second match by 5-3 but lost the two-match series in a penalty shootout in Delhi.

A dramatic end to what was a fantastic game of hockey but Germany walked away with the series win, which was eventually decided through a shootout. Germany won the series opener 2-0 but India followed up with a magnificent show to take the second game 5-3. However, since the series was drawn, it was decided via a penalty shootout and Germany won 3-1 in the end to end a short trip on a high.

It was a much better performance from captain Harmanpreet Singh himself and his side as a whole following a fantastic comeback in the third quarter. India were trailing 0-1 at the half time before a string of goals - as many as four in a span of 11 minutes - meant that India made a sizeable distance between them and Germany. The Honamas did score a couple of goals in the final quarter but India eventually won the game 5-3, leading to a shootout to decide the series.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement