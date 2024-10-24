Washington Sundar's captivating spell of spin bowling puts India in front of New Zealand on day 1 of Pune Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma.

India have their noses in front of New Zealand after the end of day one in the ongoing Pune Test after Washington Sundar spun a fine web around the Kiwi batters and claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in international cricket. Sundar was the wrecker-in-chief for India as he returned figures of 7/59 and allowed India to put a bridle on New Zealand.

Sundar accounted for Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel to help his skipper Rohit Sharma breathe a sigh of relief after India lost the toss on a surface that looked decent for batting up front.

Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough for Team India as he trapped Tom Latham in front of the stumps. Devon Conway and Will Young added 44 runs for the second wicket but before it could add to India's woes Ashwin removed Young at an individual score of 18.

Young's wicket brought Rachin Ravindra into the middle and he joined hands with Conway to add a 62-run stand for the third wicket before Ashwin outmanoeuvred Conway. Conway's wicket was very essential for Team India as he was well set on 76 and had struck 11 fours during his innings.

Rachin continued his bright form and registered another fifty-plus score. However, he couldn't reach his second-consecutive three-figure mark against India as Sundar deceived and castled him. After Rachin, only Mitchell Santner managed to throw a few punches as Sundar ripped the Kiwi batting order to shreds. Santner's 33 allowed the visitors to post 259 runs on the board after the end of their first innings.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma in the third over as Tim Southee produced a jaffa to disturb his timber. But the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill batted sensibly and didn't let the Kiwis make any more inroads before the close of play. India are 16 for the loss of one wicket and would like to go big on the second day.