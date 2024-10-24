Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' to be on-air AGAIN, sequel's shooting commences in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB, INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' will be re-aired on Doordarshan

Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Fauji 2', Doordarshan will telecast 13 episodes of Shah Rukh Khan's famous 1989 serial Fauji from today. The episodes will be aired on DD National every Monday to Thursday, allowing fans to revisit the iconic show that launched Shah Rukh Khan's stardom. Along with this nostalgia, the shooting of 'Fauji 2' has officially started in Pune, which will present the series in a new form.

What did the Doordarshan Director General say?

Doordarshan Director General Kanchan Prasad said, 'Fauji is a timeless classic, which leaves its mark among the audience. As we await Fauji 2, airing the original series is a perfect way to reconnect with the roots of this iconic show and celebrate its legacy before its next chapter begins.'

Gauahar Khan will lead in Fauji 2

The announcement of Fauji 2 has already created a stir among fans, making them wait for the return of this iconic story with a modern twist. Gauhar Khan, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjit Kaur in Fauji 2, said, 'This is the first time I have agreed to a project without hearing the script. The moment Sandeep approached me, I said yes, as I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. It is an unreal feeling to be a part of the Fauji Universe and it is a proud moment to see Shah Rukh Khan's iconic series being presented again.'

Fauji 2 cast

Fauji 2 will present a modern twist to the army-based drama with new cast members including Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan. Fauji will return to DD National every Monday to Thursday from today. 'Fauji 2' is produced by Sandeep Singh, creatively directed and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi with Sameer Halim as the creative head, with the title song written by Shreyas Puranik and sung by Sonu Nigam. The story of Fauji 2 is written by Vishal Chaturvedi, screenplay by Amarnath Jha and dialogues by Anil Chaudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan.

