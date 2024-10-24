'Show Muslims in good light, make fun of Pandits', Annu Kapoor's comment on SRK's film shocks internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Annu Kapoor's comment on SRK's film shocks internet

'Chak De! India' has been one of the best sports drama films in Hindi cinema, with a good repeat value. While the public liked the film, the critics also praised it. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the supporting cast was also praised a lot for their performances. This film was successful at the box office. Now, years later, a controversy has arisen over 'Chak De! India', released in 2007. Veteran film actor Annu Kapoor has recently created a controversy after his comment on Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Chak De! India' went viral. Kapoor, especially pointing to the popular film 'Chak De! India', said that Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan was originally based on coach Mir Ranjan Negi. He claimed that the filmmakers deliberately changed the character to a Muslim guy to show them in a good light.

What did Annu Kapoor say?

Kapoor told ANI, "The main character of 'Chak De! India' is based on the famous coach Negi Sahab, but in India, they want to show a Muslim as a good character and make fun of the Pandit (Hindu priest). It is an old thing, where they use the idea of ​​Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) to label it."

This comment by the veteran actor ignited a debate on social media. While several users sided with the senior actors, others bashed him for not understanding the lesson given by the film.

What is the story of 'Chak De! India'?

'Chak De! India' is a 2007 Bollywood sports drama film about Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan. In the film, Kabir (played by Shah Rukh) is a former Indian male hockey player who is accused of betraying his country after losing a crucial match against Pakistan. To redeem his reputation, he becomes the coach of the Indian women's hockey team, which is struggling and not taken seriously. The film shows him making the women's team the best, due to which a useless team returns to India as champions. The film also gives the message of keeping the country together.

Annu Kapoor's film journey

Annu Kapoor is known for being a part of films like 'Mandi', 'Utsav', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Om Jai Jagdish', 'Aitraaz' and '7 Khoon Maaf'. He also does a radio show called 'Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor'. Kapoor has directed several plays. He also directed a feature film 'Abhay' starring Nana Patekar. The actor also hosted the popular singing show 'Antakshari.

