Samsung Galaxy S25 series rumored to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite across all models

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (representational image)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor of its flagship Samsung S24 Ultra smartphone. Ahead of its anticipated launch, various leaks have surfaced online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to have a sleeker design compared to the current flagship models.

According to a leak from tipster Ice Universe, the lineup is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with no inclusion of Exynos 2500 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 variants. This suggests that all phones in all markets will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The Galaxy S24 series currently features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, but the upcoming Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to exclusively feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Samsung Mobile President TM Roh previously announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 that future Samsung handsets will feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite, and it is expected that the Galaxy S25 series models will be among the first to receive this chipset.

Additionally, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 series phones will have a slimmer design than their Galaxy S24 counterparts. The standard version is rumoured to measure 146.94x70.46x7.25mm, while the Plus variant may measure 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35mm.

In other news, the new International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System was launched by the Union Minister of Telecom at a recent event. This system aims to stop cyber criminals from using Indian mobile numbers to make fake international calls.

These calls appear to be coming from within India, but they are actually made from overseas by changing the phone number. The Department of Communications (DoT) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) worked together to create this system.

It has been put into action and within 24 hours, TSPs were able to identify and block about 1.35 crore or 90 percent of all incoming international calls with Indian phone numbers as spoofed calls.

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G rollout soon, successfully tests indigenously 5G RAN, core tech in 3.6 GHz, 700 MHz bands