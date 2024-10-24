BSNL 5G rollout soon, successfully tests indigenously 5G RAN, core tech in 3.6 GHz, 700 MHz bands

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G test

BSNL has paced up its 4G roll out after it gained lakhs of new customers in July. The flux of new subscribers resulted due to hike in tariff plans by private telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi. The company now wants to retain its new and existing customers and work on offering new services. BSNL has recently completed testing of its 5G services. According to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the state-owned telecom company has conducted successful tests of domestically developed 5G RAN (radio access network) and core in the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz spectrum bands.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the Union Minister of Telecommunications in India, stated, "We have successfully conducted trials of Indigenous 5G RAN and Core in both the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands, and India will soon deploy indigenous 5G services."

Current status

BSNL is currently deploying 4G sites, which will be upgraded to 5G by 2025. The goal is to have 100,000 sites by mid-2025. BSNL will be the first operator in the country to deploy indigenous 4G and 5G. Currently, 39,000 4G sites have been deployed, and the rest will be completed by the end of the current financial year or by the end of the first quarter of the next financial year.

What is the 700 MHz band?

In addition to Reliance Jio, BSNL is the only telecom operator with access to the premium 700 MHz band, which provides extensive coverage. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have chosen not to invest in this band due to its high cost, especially since it would not add significant value for Bharti Airtel.

In other news, BSNL unveiled its new logo and slogan at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 22. During the event, the government-owned telecom company made an announcement that will bring joy to millions of users. The company's Managing Director and Chairman, Robert Ravi, made this significant announcement, stating that BSNL has no plans to increase its tariff rates in the near future, unlike its private counterparts.

