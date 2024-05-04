Horoscope Today, May 5: Aquarius to get support in work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 5

Horoscope Today May 5, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Dwadashi Tithi will last till 5.42 pm today, after which Trayodashi Tithi will start. Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will last till 7.59 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 7:59 pm today evening. Apart from this, Ravi Pradosh fast will be observed. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 5th May 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

The day will be good from a health point of view. Today your increasing expenses can cause problems, hence try to stick to a budget. Do not make any property deals in a hurry. People associated with politics will get a chance to participate in some function today. The path of your progress in the workplace will be paved. You will get solutions to any problem related to your child's career or education. Today you will do online shopping.

Taurus

Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet new people, you will get to learn something good from them. Today you will get ample support and cooperation from your elders. Today you will get relief from the problems coming in your education, you will be happy. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. Will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities.

Gemini

Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you once helped will be of use to you today. Today is going to be a great day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual works will increase. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities.

Cancer

Today you will receive income from more than one source. Today investment-related matters will gain momentum. Trust a stranger thoughtfully today. Today you will move ahead in the field of competition. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. People looking for a job will get a good job today with the help of a friend. Today is going to be a great day for students, the results of any competitive examination will be in your favour. Lovemate will go out somewhere today.

Leo

With the support of senior officials in the office, your important work will be completed. One should avoid trusting people excessively in money matters. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have any problem, you will soon get its solution. Students today will take advice from an experienced person to improve their career.

Virgo

Today your good behaviour will create a good reputation in society. Today you can also get decoration work done at home. Today is a day of financial gain in business. Today, with your understanding, you will be successful in maintaining the unity of the family. Your positive attitude will lead you towards financial success. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with sports.

Libra

The more importance you give to others today, the more importance you will get. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine. There are chances of getting financial benefits from ancestral property. Some new changes can be made today in a long-running plan. The work done by you in the society will be greatly appreciated. Today is going to be a good day for people studying medicine.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People who do bakery business will get more profit than expected today. Mothers will teach their children something new, which will bring new ideas to the children. The evening time will be full of happiness. There are chances of going on a trip today. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. Unmarried people will get good relationships for marriage. There are chances of students getting success.

Sagittarius

Today the beginning of your day is going to be favorable for you. Today you will work hard in the office. You may get some new responsibilities. Today will be beneficial for people of this zodiac sign associated with the entertainment industry. Today a family member will achieve great success. There will be a festive atmosphere in your house. Today married life is going to be happy. There are chances of students getting success.

Capricorn

Whatever obstacles you face in the workplace, you can learn something from them. Ongoing efforts to do something new in business will be successful. Helping others will increase your respect in society. You will get benefits in the case of real estate. Work done together with a partner will yield more benefits. Will party with friends today. Today you may have to make important decisions related to business.

Aquarius

Avoid adopting shortcut methods to complete any work. There will be business growth today. Mothers will tell moral stories to children. You will concentrate on completing the work and will try to do some creative work. You may hear some good news related to your son's career. Today is a good day for loved ones. Your spouse will support you in your work today. Children will be busy with sports.

Pisces

Don't get misled by anyone today and be cautious about your work. There are chances of small guests coming to your family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family today. Today you will get a chance to participate in some important discussion, in which your participation will be significant. A dear friend may talk to you about a particular topic.