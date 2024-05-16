Sam Curran's old 'party spoiler' video resurfaces after PBKS hand RR fourth successive loss - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sam Curran shined for Punjab Kings with all-round show against Rajasthan Royals in his final game of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings have had a mixed season in the 2024 edition of the IPL. It seemed like they couldn't buy a win at home, whether in Mullanpur or Dharamsala and in away games, they have been outstanding. Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and now Rajasthan Royals, these are some of the top teams in the competition and Punjab Kings have beaten all of them in their own backyard as they achieved a five-wicket win against the Men in Pink, who sort of find themselves stuck in a loop of defeats.

Punjab Kings have been perennial underperformers as they now have not qualified for the playoffs in the IPL for a decade. However, come the business end of the tournament, they seem to find some form as they usually end their campaign with a win or two at the end. It was Sam Curran's final game of the season and as he said at the toss, he was motivated to finish on a high, he did as the Punjab Kings stand-in skipper scored an unbeaten fifty, picked two wickets and earned two points for his side.

Punjab Kings' win meant that the Royals' qualification for the second spot is not in their hands now as once comfortably placed at the top of the pile, the Sanju Samson-led side has gone on to lose four matches in a row. Royals will now have tp pray that the Sunrisers lose at least one of their games and that they themselves win their final clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

This is not the first time that Curran's team has spoiled the party for a team in the IPL as in IPL 2020 when the England all-rounder was with the Chennai Super Kings and they had a forgettable season, went on win three matches in a row at the end. Curran is the common factor in both and he admittedly said that they wanted to spoil some parties.

"Like the other way we beat Kolkata and they are struggling for the playoffs now and we hopefully beat Kings XI today so they will be out as well, so it's all good fun," Curran had said then as the video resrufaced after the Wednesday result.

Curran won't be there for the Kings in their final match but they have a chance to spoil another party as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad, another team in the top half of the table.