Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK match? IPL 2024 final round scenarios l Explained

What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK match? IPL 2024 final round scenarios l Explained

Rain threatens Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last IPL 2024 game against Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. RCB need to defeat Chennai Super Kings to make playoff qualification but a potential washout will hammer their dreams.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 17:39 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli during the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in probably their biggest game of the IPL 2024 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. Both teams remain in contention to secure the playoff qualification but rain is expected to play spoilsport. 

After recording their fifth straight win in their last match against Delhi Capitals, RCB jumped to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table and now have a realistic shot at the playoff spot. Various weather reports suggest heavy rain in Bengaluru during the RCB vs CSK match time and the result is likely to reflect on the IPL 2024 playoff qualification.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already secured playoff spots and face each other in their last league stage game of the season. Three teams Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are eliminated from the top four race leaving the remaining five teams fighting for the two vacant playoff spots.

What happens if RCB vs CSK match gets washed out?

If rain washes out RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru on May 18, both teams will win a point each and then Chennai Super Kings will secure a playoff spot but it will be all over for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB need two points against Chennai Super Kings to earn a playoff spot.

The result of the RCB vs CSK match will also reflect on SRH, DC and GT's fate for the playoff qualification. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain the leading contender to secure a playoff spot with two games in hand and both at home. Delhi Capitals have already played their last league-stage game but can still finish in the top four if SRH lose their both matches. 

Related Stories
IPL 2024: Harshal Patel moves past Jasprit Bumrah in race to claim Purple Cap

IPL 2024: Harshal Patel moves past Jasprit Bumrah in race to claim Purple Cap

'Once I am done, you won't...': Virat Kohli opens up on his retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup

'Once I am done, you won't...': Virat Kohli opens up on his retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup

National duty urges overseas stars to leave IPL franchises stranded ahead of playoffs; who's at faul

National duty urges overseas stars to leave IPL franchises stranded ahead of playoffs; who's at faul

It seems an impossible task for Gujarat Titans who face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. They need to beat SRH by a huge margin and also hope for favourable results from the SRH vs PBKS fixture on May 19.

IPL 2024 Remaining Fixtures:

  1. SRH vs GT, May 16, Hyderabad
  2. MI vs LSG, May 17, Mumbai
  3. RCB vs CSK, May 18, Bengaluru
  4. SRH vs PBKS, May 19, Hyderabad (3:30 pm)
  5. RR vs KKR, May 19, Guwahati (7:30 pm)

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 65)

Teams M W L NR Points NRR
KKR 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
RR 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
CSK 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
DC 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
LSG 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
GT 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063
PBKS 13 5 9 0 10 -0.347
MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement