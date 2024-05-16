What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK match? IPL 2024 final round scenarios l Explained

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli during the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in probably their biggest game of the IPL 2024 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. Both teams remain in contention to secure the playoff qualification but rain is expected to play spoilsport.

After recording their fifth straight win in their last match against Delhi Capitals, RCB jumped to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table and now have a realistic shot at the playoff spot. Various weather reports suggest heavy rain in Bengaluru during the RCB vs CSK match time and the result is likely to reflect on the IPL 2024 playoff qualification.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already secured playoff spots and face each other in their last league stage game of the season. Three teams Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are eliminated from the top four race leaving the remaining five teams fighting for the two vacant playoff spots.

What happens if RCB vs CSK match gets washed out?

If rain washes out RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru on May 18, both teams will win a point each and then Chennai Super Kings will secure a playoff spot but it will be all over for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB need two points against Chennai Super Kings to earn a playoff spot.

The result of the RCB vs CSK match will also reflect on SRH, DC and GT's fate for the playoff qualification. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain the leading contender to secure a playoff spot with two games in hand and both at home. Delhi Capitals have already played their last league-stage game but can still finish in the top four if SRH lose their both matches.

It seems an impossible task for Gujarat Titans who face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. They need to beat SRH by a huge margin and also hope for favourable results from the SRH vs PBKS fixture on May 19.

IPL 2024 Remaining Fixtures:

SRH vs GT, May 16, Hyderabad MI vs LSG, May 17, Mumbai RCB vs CSK, May 18, Bengaluru SRH vs PBKS, May 19, Hyderabad (3:30 pm) RR vs KKR, May 19, Guwahati (7:30 pm)

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 65)