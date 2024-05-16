'PoK is part of India. Due to someone's weakness, we lost...': Jaishankar's veiled attack on Nehru I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a veiled attack on the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Thursday asserted that India had lost one of its crucial territories (PoK) to neighbouring Pakistan due to "someone's weakness or mistake". The Minister, while addressing an event titled 'Vishwabandhu Bharat' in Maharahtra's Nashik, said: "I think PoK is a part of India, and due to someone's weakness or mistake, it's temporarily slipped away from us".

What would be China's potential reaction if India takes action?

The minister's critical remarks came when asked if China would react if India crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha' and integrated Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into the Union of India. Notably, China has been constructing the "China–Pakistan Economic Corridor"-- a 3,000 km Chinese infrastructure network project which passes through PoK.

Reacting to the question, Jaishankar asserted he does not believe there would be any potential action or reaction from Beijing. In fact, he dismissed any 'Lakshman Rekha' which exists between the two nations. "I was China's ambassador, and we all are aware of China's past actions. We repeatedly told them that this land, neither Pakistan nor China claims it as theirs. If there's any sovereign claimant, it's India. You're occupying, you're building there, but the legal title is mine," said Jaishankar.

During the interaction, the external affairs minister emphasised how Pakistan gave around 5,000 km of territory to China in 1963. He pointed out the area that Pakistan ceded to Beijing belongs to India.

"In 1963, Pakistan and China agreed to take their friendship forward, and to keep China close, Pakistan handed over about 5,000km of the Pakistan-occupied territory to China. It's written in that agreement that eventually, China will respect whether this territory belongs to Pakistan or India. Sometimes people just grab territory, and then it's about how to resolve it," he added.

Violent clashes soar in PoK

It is worth mentioning the PoK region has been witnessing massive protests against economic hardship and poor administration. Besides, the civilians were agitated against rising costs of food, fuel and utility bills. During the violent clashes between locals and Pakistan Rangers, at least six people were killed and multiple media reports claimed security personnel also lost their lives. However, the exact numbers were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, in India, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has been raising its voice to merge the PoK region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that PoK belongs to India and the country will take it back "at any cost". Addressing an election rally in Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the former BJP president slammed the Congress-led opposition for "raising fear about Pakistan's atomic power".

"When Article 370 was scrapped, Rahul Gandhi had said that it would lead to bloodshed. Five years have elapsed and not a pebble has been hurled. But Congress's ally Farooq Abdullah tries scaremongering by saying that we cannot take back PoK as Pakistan has atom bombs," Shah asserted.

