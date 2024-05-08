Special cell's pan India operation nets terrorist designates and criminals: 10 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Special Cell's pan India operation nets terrorist designates and criminals.

In a sweeping operation spanning seven Indian states, the Special Cell successfully dismantled a criminal syndicate linked to designated terrorists Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Lawrence Bisnoi. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of nine criminals and the apprehension of one juvenile, averting potential contract killings and heinous crimes across Delhi and other states.

Operational details and arrests

Led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and Inspector Satish Rana, with supervision from ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridya Bhushan, the Special Cell apprehended operatives of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bisnoi syndicate from Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The arrested individuals were connected through social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Preventive measures and recovery

The operation thwarted contract killings and other nefarious activities planned by the syndicate. Law enforcement recovered seven pistols, 31 live cartridges, and 11 mobile phones from the arrested individuals, who were actively conspiring to commit crimes.

Interstate collaboration and intelligence gathering

The Special Cell, known for its proactive approach, meticulously tracked the activities of criminal gangs operating across state borders. Through a combination of sources, technical surveillance, and manual tracking, the Cell gathered crucial intelligence on the syndicate's activities, leading to coordinated operations in multiple states.

Arrest details and recoveries

Arrests were made in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Notable recoveries include pistols, live cartridges, and electronic devices essential for criminal activities.

Impact and ongoing efforts

The successful operation highlighted law enforcement's commitment to curbing organised crime and maintaining public safety. As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant against threats posed by criminal networks operating within and beyond India's borders.

