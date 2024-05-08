PNG announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Assad Vala to lead

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PNG skipper Assad Vala

Papua New Guinea have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in the West Indies and the UAE. This is the second time PNG will be playing at the mega event in the shortest format having first played three years ago back in 2021. Assad Vala was the captain then and he has been appointed the skipper this time too with Charles Amini being his deputy.

Notably, 10 out of 15 players who were part of the 2021 squad, have been picked again for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana and Damien Ravu are the five players to miss out from that edition. PNG had lost all their group games in 2021 to Oman, Scotland and Bangladesh but will be looking forward to put up an improved show this time around.

PNG skipper Vala stated that the team is looking forward to the tournament this time around while recalling how COVID played a part in lack of preparation for them three years ago. He is also confident of the team doing well in the upcoming competition starting from June 2. "The energy has been great within the team. For some of the boys who went to the last T20 World Cup, it's a different feeling now with a lot of the training, because the last time was during Covid and the preparation wasn't as good as what we're going through now. I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well," Vala said.

PNG have been slotted in group C in the T20 World Cup alongside co-hosts West Indies, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Uganda. They will start their campaign against the Rovman Powell-led side on June 2 in Guyana.

PNG squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini (vice-capt), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura