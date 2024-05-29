Chaudhary Charan Singh death anniversary: Some lesser-known facts about former Prime Minister

Chaudhary Charan Singh death anniversary: Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was recently posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna, was a significant figure in Indian politics, particularly renowned for his advocacy of farmers' rights and land reforms. Today, the nation observes the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister, who had dedicated his life for the welfare of the farmers and labourers. While many know about his contributions, there are indeed some lesser-known facts about him.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, in Noorpur in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh in a middle-class peasant family and died on May 29, 1987, at the age of 84. His birth anniversary, December 23, is celebrated as Kisan Diwas.

He served as the 5th Prime Minister of India between 28 July 1979 and 14 January 1980. It was a time when India was reeling under political turmoil and recovering from the Emergency.

Popularly known as a champion of farmers, he opposed to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's socialist economy and he advocated ownership rights to the farmers.

Singh was deeply committed to agricultural reforms. He introduced several measures aimed at improving the condition of farmers, including land reforms and the implementation of policies to protect farmers' interests.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Singh joined the freedom movement. He was sentenced to jail for six months for breaking the salt law in 1930. He was also sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in 1940. He was released in October 1941 and was arrested again in 1942 under the Defence of India Rule.

Singh's political career witnessed a major turn on April 1, 1967, when he quit the Congress and went on to form the first non-Congress government not just in Uttar Pradesh but the entire north India. He held the position of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on two occasions. Initially, he served from April 3, 1967, to February 25, 1968. Later, he assumed office for a second term from February 18, 1970, to October 1, 1970.

He merged his Bhartiya Lok Dal with the Janata Party. As one of the founder members of the Janata Party, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in the 1977 general elections. He served as prime minister till August 20, 1979, and then was the caretaker prime minister from August 21, 1979, to January 14, 1980.

He took a leading part in the formulation and finalisation of the Debt Redemption Bill, 1939, which brought great relief to the indebted peasantry.

Singh is renowned for championing pro-farmer laws like the Consolidation of Holdings Act of 1953 and the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reforms Act, 1952. The latter resulted in the elimination of the zamindari system in the state. Additionally, he adopted a firm stance in addressing the 'Patwari strike crisis' in 1953.

He had introduced the Agricultural Produce Marketing Bill in 1938, which was passed in 1964. It helped the farmers in improving the market linkages.

During the drought in 1966-1967, Singh offered the agriculturists a much higher procurement price than the prevailing market rates. The infrastructure he laid down led to the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

He was a scholar of Indian economics. He wrote books such as 'India's Economic Policy - The Gandhian Blue-print' and 'Economic Nightmare of India - Its Cause and Cure'. Some of his other important publications include 'Abolition of Zamindari', 'Co-operative Farming X-rayed', 'India's Poverty and its Solutions', 'Agrarian Revolution in Uttar Pradesh', and 'Land reforms in UP and the Kulaks'. He also wrote an offbeat book, 'Shishtachar' on Indian etiquette.