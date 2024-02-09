Five Bharat Ratna Awards in a single year for the first time: List of awardees during Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Five Bharat Ratna Awards in a single year for the first time.

Bharat Ratna: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2024 announced Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian honour -- to five people including ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan.

With this, the Modi government became the first government to confer Bharat Ratna to five people in one single year. Overall during its 10-year rule from 2014-2024, the NDA government had conferred Bharat Ratna to ten people.

In 2015, the Modi government announced Bharat Ratna for Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while in 2019, the government honoured Congress stalwart and ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh and singer and lyricist Bhupen Hazarika.

According to the Home Ministry, 2024 happens to be the highest number of Bharat Ratna recipients in one year since the award inception in 1954.

Prior to this, once again it was the BJP government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which awarded Bharat Ratna to four people in 1999: Jayaprakash Narayan, Amartya Sen, Gopinath Bordoloi and Pandit Ravi Shankar. The Bharat Ratna was first awarded to Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr CV Raman in 1954. Take a look at Bharat Ratna awardees during the Modi government.

Bharat Ratna awardees during PM Modi government 2015 Madan Mohan Malaviya 2015 Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2019 Pranab Mukherjee 2019 Nanaji Deshmukh 2019 Bhupen Hazarika 2024 Karpoori Thakur 2024 Lal Krishna Advani 2024 Chaudhary Charan Singh 2024 PV Narasimha Rao 2024 Dr MS Swaminathan

ALSO READ | Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan to be honoured with Bharat Ratna, tweets PM Modi