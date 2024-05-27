Kavya Maran addresses SRH's dressing room after heartbreaking end to IPL title hopes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kavya Maran gives a pep talk to the SRH team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran addressed the team to lift their spirits after its heartbreaking defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the tournament on Sunday. SRH were bowled out for just 113, the lowest total in the history of IPL finals before KKR made the work easy in the run chase.

The Knight Riders gunned down the target in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to clinch their third IPL crown and the first since 2014. The SRH owner Kavya broke down into tears when her team lost the summit clash. She then went on to give a pep talk to her players in the dressing room.

Trying to lift the team's spirits, Kavya said that she is proud of the way the Sunrisers played in the tournament, redefining T20 cricket like never before. "You all have made so so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. Really, I mean, you've redefined how we play T20 cricket. And everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen today. But really, great job, with the bat and ball. Thank you so much, and even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in numbers because of the potential you guys had," Kavya said in a video posted by the franchise.

She said that everyone is talking about her team despite the fact that KKR have won the title. "Everyone is talking about us. Even if KKR won, everyone would be talking about the style of cricket we've played. Thank you guys, take care. Don't look like this. We played in the finals. It wasn't just any other game," she added.

Watch the Video here:

SRH made batting look easy and fun in this season. Before this edition, RCB's 263/5 was the highest team score. The record got shattered four times this season with Sunrisers scoring three of those totals.

SRH ended the league stage in the second place with 17 points from 14 matches. They faced KKR in Qualifier 1, where they lost by 8 wickets while failing to defend 159. SRH then had another chance at the title with their Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals which they won by 36 runs.