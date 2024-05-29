Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars, SSR, Irrfan Khan included

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb, globally

From Hollywood to Bollywood, if they want accurate information about TV and other celebrities, then the world's most popular and authoritative source, IMDb definitely comes into use. IMDb has today released the list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb, globally! While Deepika Padukone took the first spot, Late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan are in the top ten names in this top 100 list. For those who don't know Sushant died on June 20 2024 whereas Irrfan Khan took his last breath on June 29th, the same year.

Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb

Global actor Deepika Padukone took the top spot on the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb. Shah Rukh Khan follows her in the second spot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the third, Alia Bhatt in the fourth, and Irrfan Khan in the fifth.

Next to them is Aamir in sixth, Sushant in seventh, Salman Khan in eighth, Hrithik Roshan in ninth and Akshay Kumar in the tenth spot. Where Katrina Kaif takes the 11th spot, Triptii Dimri is in the 15th spot. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's name is on the 17th number and Ranveer Singh is in the 19th spot.

Adipurush actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are also on this list. Where the Mini actor is in the 25th spot, Salaar is in number 29. Other actors like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Suriya, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and others are also on the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list.

While sharing the post, IMDb's Instagram caption read, "Presenting the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb, globally! Do you spot your favourites? The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024. These rankings are determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."