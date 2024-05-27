Monday, May 27, 2024
     
BCCI Secetary Jay Shah announces Rs 25 lakh prize money for groundsmen and curator of all IPL 2024 venues

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed Kolkata Knight Riders lift the trophy for the third time as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. It was an entirely high-scoring edition but a few matches also saw bowlers dominating the proceedings.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2024 12:11 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a reward for the curators
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a reward for the curators and groundsmen at all 13 stadiums to host matches in IPL 2024

The secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has announced a massive prize money for the curators and groundstaff members of 10 main Indian Premier League (IPL) venues. Additionally, BCCI has also announced Rs 10 lakh prize money for venues that hosted only a couple of matches this season.

In his latest tweet, Jay Shah confirmed the development calling the pitch curators and groundstaffers 'unsung heroes' of IPL. He lauded them for providing best pitches and ground conditions throughout the cash-rich league that started on March 22 despite weather challenging them especially at the fag end of the edition.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!  @IPL @BCCI," Jay Shah wrote in his tweet.

It was certainly a high-scoring IPL season this time around with the 200-run mark getting crossed a staggering 37 times. In fact, records tumbled this year with SRH smashing 287 runs in their 20 overs while Punjab Kings gunned down the highest total in the history of the tournament. They chased 262 runs against the eventual champions KKR to register highest successful chase.

However, none of the teams in IPL playoffs could cross 200 including the final that ended up being one-sided with SRH crumbling for just 113 runs after opting to bat first. It eventually turned out to be one-sided final with KKR chasing down the paltry target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

