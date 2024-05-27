India TV Poll result: Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni now retire from IPL as well?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni during IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni. Not only a man but an emotion of crores of fans in and around India. While he may have not lifted his sixth IPL trophy with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, his every glimpse gave great joy to the fans. In the last few seasons, one question which has become the talking point of the Indian cash-rich league is whether will we see the CSK legend next year or not. The fans don't want him going anywhere and desire to keep watching on the field in his cool avatar.

Dhoni played the 2024 season with some discomfort in his leg but brought up his destructive self in the matches he played. Dhoni played all 14 games despite fitness issues and smashed 161 runs at a whopping strike rate of 220.55. He racked up 13 sixes and 14 fours and had an average of 53.67. Every six gave immense joy to the fans. Will it continue the next season? Only MS knows.

He came into this season with a promise to fulfil for his fans. After winning the IPL 2023, he admitted that it was the right time to retire but it would be a gift from his side if he manages to play in IPL 2024.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body. It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do," he said after the 2023 final.

Dhoni did not speak on his future in the 2024 season and neither he was asked. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey was also clueless about what Dhoni would do. "Your guess is as good as mine at this stage. He keeps his cards very, very close to his chest. We are hoping he does keep going. He is still batting so well. He does prepare well - he gets into the camp very early and hits a lot of balls. He has been in good touch all season really. From a personal point of view, I hope he keeps going for another couple of years. But we will just have to wait and see. He is the only one who will make that call. And he likes to sort of build the drama a little bit as well. So I wouldn't expect a decision anytime soon," Hussey said in CSK's latter part of the league phase.

The CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also did not had an answer to this and said MS will tell what he decides. Viswanathan is "very, very hopeful" that Dhoni will return for the next season.

Amidst the suspense, India TV asked its readers to give their thoughts on will the former CSK skipper hang his boots from IPL.

We received close to 12000 responses on our English and Hindi websites and our social media. Out of 11960 responses, 66.51% of people thought that Dhoni would retire from IPL now, while 25.29% of the readers believed that he would return the next season again. 8.06% of voters had no clue like many associated with CSK do not have.

Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni now retire from IPL as well?

Yes: 66.51%

No: 25.29%

Can't Say: 8.06%

Total votes: 11960