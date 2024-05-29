Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several public meetings in West Bengal and Odisha today ahead of the seventh phase of polling which will take place on June 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address four poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy. She also reiterated her prediction that the BJP-led NDA will not remain in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.