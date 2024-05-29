Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha polls commenced on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2024 9:15 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates, pm modi in bengal, NARENDRA MODI odisha rally, Amit Shah in U
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several public meetings in West Bengal and Odisha today ahead of the seventh phase of polling which will take place on June 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address four poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy. She also reiterated her prediction that the BJP-led NDA will not remain in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 29, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi is worshiper of Constitution: UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

  • May 29, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public programmes in West Bengal, Odisha today

     

  • May 29, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Narendra Modi can't see Bengal’s development out of jealousy: CM Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy. She also reiterated her prediction that the BJP-led NDA will not remain in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

     

  • May 29, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    JP Nadda to address poll rallies in Jharkhand, West Bengal today

     

  • May 29, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement