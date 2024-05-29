Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Gold and silver prices on May 29 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 29: Gold and silver prices on May 29: Both gold and silver witnessed a hike today. Check the latest rates in your city.

Updated on: May 29, 2024 10:24 IST
Representative image

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,940  on Wednesday. Similarly, the price of silver also rose by Rs 100, with 1 kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.

City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today

New Delhi:

Gold prices: 72,410
Silver: 95,780

Mumbai:
Gold: 72,530
Silver: 95,940

Chennai:
Gold: 72,740
Silver: 96,220

Bengaluru:
Gold: 72,590
Silver: 96,020

Pune:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890

Ahmedabad:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010

Kolkata:
Gold: 72,450
Silver: 95,760

Chandigarh:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890

Noida:
Gold: 72,560
Silver: 95,910

Patna:
Gold: 72,500
Silver: 95,830

Nagpur:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890

Srinagar:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,090

Ranchi:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950

Varanasi:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950

Rajkot:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010

Surat: 
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010

Kanpur:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950

Lucknow:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

