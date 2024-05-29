Gold and silver prices on May 29 | Check latest rates in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,940 on Wednesday. Similarly, the price of silver also rose by Rs 100, with 1 kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.

City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today

New Delhi:

Gold prices: 72,410

Silver: 95,780

Mumbai:

Gold: 72,530

Silver: 95,940

Chennai:

Gold: 72,740

Silver: 96,220

Bengaluru:

Gold: 72,590

Silver: 96,020

Pune:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,890

Ahmedabad:

Gold: 72,640

Silver: 96,010

Kolkata:

Gold: 72,450

Silver: 95,760

Chandigarh:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,890

Noida:

Gold: 72,560

Silver: 95,910

Patna:

Gold: 72,500

Silver: 95,830

Nagpur:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,890

Srinagar:

Gold: 72,640

Silver: 96,090

Ranchi:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,950

Varanasi:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,950

Rajkot:

Gold: 72,640

Silver: 96,010

Surat:

Gold: 72,640

Silver: 96,010

Kanpur:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,950

Lucknow:

Gold: 72,540

Silver: 95,950

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

