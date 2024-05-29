Gold and silver prices on May 29 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,940 on Wednesday. Similarly, the price of silver also rose by Rs 100, with 1 kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.
City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today
New Delhi:
Gold prices: 72,410
Silver: 95,780
Mumbai:
Gold: 72,530
Silver: 95,940
Chennai:
Gold: 72,740
Silver: 96,220
Bengaluru:
Gold: 72,590
Silver: 96,020
Pune:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890
Ahmedabad:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010
Kolkata:
Gold: 72,450
Silver: 95,760
Chandigarh:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890
Noida:
Gold: 72,560
Silver: 95,910
Patna:
Gold: 72,500
Silver: 95,830
Nagpur:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,890
Srinagar:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,090
Ranchi:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950
Varanasi:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950
Rajkot:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010
Surat:
Gold: 72,640
Silver: 96,010
Kanpur:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950
Lucknow:
Gold: 72,540
Silver: 95,950
The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.
