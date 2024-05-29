Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: Did he predict his own death in popular song '295'?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Did Sidhu Moosewala predict his death in the popular song '295'?

Punjab's famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered by shooting in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Today is the second anniversary of the late Punjabi singer. This incident created a stir all over the world. Moosewala was murdered in public by firing 24 bullets and these shooters belonged to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. 34 accused are named in the murder case of the late singer. But do you know that Sidhu Moosewala had predicted his death before his murder?

Hardy Sandhu lays observation

A few months ago, Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu, in a conversation with YouTuber Raj Shamani, mentioned the song in which Sidhu Moosewala had predicted his death. Talking about Sidhu Moosewala, Hardy Sandhu said- 'I met him only once and that too for 1-2 minutes. We met while leaving. He was also in his car and I was also in my car. I was not his fan before, but then I heard his song 295, after which I became his fan.'

'There was such a vibe coming from him that whatever thoughts he had, he used to write the same. His voice and personality were very strong. I have a friend who was a very good friend of Sidhu Moosewala. I first listened to two or three of his songs, out of which I liked 'So High' a lot. But then all his songs started sounding the same to me. I was not in the hip-hop zone, I did not understand it. However, I did not hate it. So I told my friend that he does the same kind of songs, how long will this last. But, when I heard 295, I understood that he is a very great artist,' said the 83 actor.

Moosewala was very different, says Hardy

'He was very different. There was something in him, he had written these things in his songs too. Last Ride, I was in Australia when this happened. I listened to his songs continuously for about 1 month and understood that what he wrote has proved to be true. He has a song in which he has written - 'Right Bonnet Gaddi De Bajeya Fire' meaning fire happened on the ride side of the bonnet of the car, this was already written and it proved to be true,' said Hardy Sandhu

This observation by Hardy Sandhu has shocked the world. Several comments under YouTuber Raj Shamani's comment section resonated with Sandhu and said that he was right with this take.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars, SSR, Irrfan Khan included