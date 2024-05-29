Paresh Rawal announces his next film titled The Taj Story | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Official poster of The Taj Story

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal on Wednesday announced his next film titled, The Taj Story. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and also shared the poster of the upcoming film along with a caption that reads, ''Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer and Director Tushar Amrish Goel, Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham.'' The project is bankrolled under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd. The filming is set to begin on July 20.

Take a look at the poster:

Soon after the actor announced the film, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, ''Sir I hope it deals with the real truth about the monument and hope you also involve @Aabhas24 bhai with storyline.'' ''In the recent past , got to watch honest & positive movies Which has helped to understand the past & our struggle to safeguard the country. I hope your upcoming movie deals with the subject without holding bars.... All the best Sir!'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Will be worth the wait Paresh bhai. All the best.''

As per news agency ANI, The Taj Story promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic monument. The film is also poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks.

Paresh Rawal's other projects

Apart from The Taj Story, Paresh Rawal will be seen next in Vaani Kapoor-starrer coming-of-age dramedy titled Badtameez Gill, which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Chone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana.

