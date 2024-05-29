T20 Blast 2024: Schedule, match timings, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Somerset won the T20 Blast last year

The 22nd edition of the T20 Blast is all set to start from May 30 amidst all the excitement around the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. Domestic season in England is underway at the moment and the cramped schedule hasn't left much room for the T20 Blast to slot in. Moreover, the tournament has taken a backseat ever since ECB introduced the Hundred four years ago.

A total of 18 county teams - Lancashire, Durham, Gloucestershire, Essex, Yorkshire, Worcestershire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Surrey, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Somerset, Sussex, Middlesex and Kent - will take part in the competition. These 18 teams have been divided into two groups of nine each. The tournament will go on till September 14 with the league stage ending on July 19 while the knockouts (Quarterfinals, semifinals and finals) taking place from September 3.

Somerset won the last edition of the tournament and they will be looking to defend their title this time around. Some of the top players like Joe Root will be playing a few matches in the T20 Blast this time around. Let us have a look at all the details related to the tournament:

T20 Blast 2024 - All you need to know

Schedule (All matches are in IST)

Thursday, May 30

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire - 11:00 PM

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire - 11:00 PM

Gloucestershire vs Essex - 11:00 PM

Lancashire vs Durham - 11:00 PM

Hampshire vs Surrey - 11:30 PM

Friday, May 31

Worcestershire vs Lancashire - 10:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Surrey - 11:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire - 11:00 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire - 11:00 PM

Durham vs Warwickshire - 11:00 PM

Sussex vs Gloucestershire - 11:30 PM

Somerset vs Essex - 11:30 PM

Middlesex vs Kent - 11:30 PM

Saturday, June 1

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire - 7:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire - 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 2

Essex vs Middlesex - 7:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Sussex - 7:00 PM

Hampshire vs Kent - 7:00 PM

Surrey vs Somerset - 8:00 PM

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire - 8:00 PM

Lancashire vs Derbyshire - 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Middlesex vs Glamorgan - 10:45 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire - 11:00 PM

Friday, June 7

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire - 11:00 PM

Kent vs Somerset - 11:00 PM

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - 11:00 PM

Surrey vs Sussex - 11:00 PM

Lancashire vs Warwickshire - 11:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Durham - 11:00 PM

Essex vs Glamorgan - 11:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire - 11:30 PM

Saturday, June 8

Gloucestershire vs Sussex - 11:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Durham - 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 9

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire - 7:00 PM

Somerset vs Hampshire - 7:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire - 7:00 PM

Kent vs Middlesex - 8:00 PM

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Middlesex vs Somerset - 10:45 PM

Durham vs Leicestershire - 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 13

Middlesex vs Essex - 10:45 PM

Glamorgan vs Hampshire - 11:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire - 10:00 PM

Surrey vs Gloucestershire - 11:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Lancashire - 11:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire - 11:00 PM

Hampshire vs Middlesex - 11:30 PM

Essex vs Sussex - 11:30 PM

Somerset vs Kent - 11:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire - 11:30 PM

Saturday, June 15

Nottinghamshire vs Durham - 7:00 PM

Sussex vs Surrey - 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 16

Somerset vs Glamorgan - 7:00 PM

Durham vs Lancashire - 7:00 PM

Kent vs Gloucestershire - 7:00 PM

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire - 8:00 PM

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire - 8:00 PM

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire - 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 20

Middlesex vs Surrey - 10:45 PM

Yorkshire vs Lancashire - 11:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire - 11:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire - 11:00 PM

Essex vs Hampshire - 11:30 PM

Sussex vs Kent - 11:30 PM

Friday, June 21

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire - 10:00 PM

Surrey vs Glamorgan - 11:00 PM

Kent vs Essex - 11:00 PM

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire - 11:00 PM

Gloucestershire vs Somerset - 11:00 PM

Durham vs Yorkshire - 11:00 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire - 11:00 PM

Hampshire vs Sussex - 11:30 PM

Friday, July 5

Gloucestershire vs Kent - 7:00 PM

Surrey vs Middlesex - 11:00 PM

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire - 11:00 PM

Durham vs Worcestershire - 11:00 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire - 11:00 PM

Sussex vs Glamorgan - 11:30 PM

Essex vs Somerset - 11:30 PM

Saturday, July 6

Middlesex vs Hampshire - 7:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire - 11:00 PM

Sunday, July 7

Somerset vs Gloucestershire - 7:00 PM

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire - 7:00 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire - 7:00 PM

Lancashire vs Worcestershire - 7:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Essex - 7:00 PM

Northamptonshire vs Durham - 7:00 PM

Surrey vs Kent - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 10

Sussex vs Hampshire - 11:30 PM

Thursday, July 11

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex - 7:00 PM

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire - 10:00 PM

Yorkshire vs Durham - 11:00 PM

Essex vs Kent - 11:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Lancashire - 11:30 PM

Friday, July 12

Durham vs Nottinghamshire - 11:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire - 11:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Middlesex - 11:00 PM

Kent vs Sussex - 11:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire - 11:00 PM

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire - 11:00 PM

Somerset vs Surrey - 11:30 PM

Lancashire vs Yorkshire - 11:30 PM

Saturday, July 13

Sussex vs Essex - 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 14

Durham vs Northamptonshire - 7:00 PM

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire - 11:00 PM

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire - 7:00 PM

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire - 7:00 PM

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan - 7:00 PM

Hampshire vs Somerset - 7:00 PM

Essex vs Surrey - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, July 16

Kent vs Glamorgan - 11:00 PM

Wednesday, July 17

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire - 11:00 PM

Thursday, July 18

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire - 10:00 PM

Surrey vs Hampshire - 11:00 PM

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire - 11:00 PM

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire - 11:30 PM

Somerset vs Sussex - 11:30 PM

Friday, July 18

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire - 11:30 PM

Derbyshire vs Durham - 11:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire - 11:30 PM

Kent vs Surrey - 11:30 PM

Hampshire vs Essex - 11:30 PM

Sussex vs Middlesex - 11:30 PM

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire - 7:00 PM

Glamorgan vs Somerset - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, September 3

Quarter-final 1 - 11:00 PM

Wednesday, September 4

Quarter-final 2 - 11:00 PM

Thursday, September 5

Quarter-final 3 - 11:00 PM

Friday, September 6

Quarter-final 4 - 11:30 PM

Saturday, September 14

Semi-final 1 - 3:30 PM

Semi-final 2 - 7:00 PM

T20 Blast 2024 final - 11:15 PM

Live Telecast and live streaming details

There is no live telecast of T20 Blast matches in India. Live streaming of selected 52 matches will be available on Fancode in India.