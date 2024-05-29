The Great Indian Kapil Show: Netflix says 'sorry' to Janhvi Kapoor for sharing actress' antics in trailer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Netflix on Saturday.

Netflix on Wednesday morning shared a new trailer of the upcoming weekend episode, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The trailer begins with Janhvi and Rajkummar playing dumb charades where the actress is seen making hilarious expressions and the actor has to guess the name of the sweet dish. While mimicking, Janhvi jokingly portrayed different animals but Rajkummar couldn't guess the name. Later, the actress requests the host Kapil Sharma to not put her antics in the trailer. However, after sharing the segment at the beginning of the trailer, Netflix also commented, ''sorry trailer mein dal diya.''

In the trailer, Kapil is also seen funnily asking Janhvi about her expectations regarding a perfect life partner. He queried whether she would choose a life partner with the same interest as "jis Shikhar par aap aaj hai,'' which is in context to her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. After hearing to this, she starts blushing.

Transitioning to another scene, Kapil is seen quizzing Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. The actor previously collaborated with her on Roohi, in which she portrays a ghost, and in his next release Mr and Mrs Mahi, she is seen essaying the character of his wife. Asked whether Janhvi startled him more as a ghost or as a wife, Rajkummar replies,

"Whether it's a ghost or a wife, it is the same."

Both Rajkummar and Janhvi arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions.

