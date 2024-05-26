Horoscope Today, May 27: Leo to buy new house; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 27: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 27, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturthi and Monday of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 4.54 pm today. Today, after passing the whole day, Shukla Yoga will remain till 4.29 am. Also, Purvashadha Nakshatra will remain till 10.14 am today, after which Uttara Shadha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how May 27, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Working people will get good news from higher officials in their jobs. Those who are looking for a job, there is a chance of getting good employment. With the help of friends, you will get new contacts. You will be successful in taking your business forward. You will be successful in the field of education. Will get support from family. You will take out some time for yourself in your busy day and do your favourite work during that time.

Taurus

Today is going to be a joyful day for you. Today you have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. A friend will come to meet you, with whom your old memories will be refreshed. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. People who are working away from home will miss their families. If you have made any investment earlier, you will get full benefit from it. Children can demand their favourite food from their mothers today.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will include a morning walk in your daily routine, which will make you feel quite energetic. A relative may ask you for financial help, but you will not disappoint him. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. There is a need to consider plans related to home. Today you will find yourself lucky in the race of life. Reading an inspirational book or watching a movie would be great today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. All the family members will attend a party together. Your pending work will be completed by meeting a special person. Today children can get help from you to complete their school work. Your spouse's lovely behaviour will make you feel special. Sweet talks with your spouse can make your day special. Today you can read a motivational book, which will give you some new experiences.

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your desire to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy if their child gets a good job. Today you will get relief from any health-related problem that has been going on for a long time. Do not do any work today without the advice of an experienced person in which you are not confident. You can do your favourite work after coming back home from the office, this will give you peace of your mind. Will go somewhere with your spouse?

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent. Today you need to avoid getting into unnecessary confusion. Today you will take time out for yourself. Your spouse may ask for a gift from you today. Today is a good day for students. There are chances of getting success. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with sports.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are applying for transfer to the place of your choice. Today there is a possibility of more profit than expected in business. Understanding will increase in the family. Today some relative may come to your house. There will be a good atmosphere in the house. You should avoid quarrelling with your spouse over small matters. Students will take the support of their elders for good results in their studies. Be cautious about your health

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of joy and enthusiasm. In the workplace, you will bring some new ideas to your work. Only your positive attitude will get you a promotion in the job. your boss appreciates you. Today you will see offers for work from everywhere. Travels undertaken for business will be beneficial for you. Today your financial condition will be better. Today your creative talent will come to the fore.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special work. You may get back the money that was stuck for a long time today. Today will be a good day for those who are associated with health services. Today you will believe in yourself and work with full concentration.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are involved in the construction business then there are chances of profit for you and you may decide to bring some changes in your work. Today is a good day to bring newness to marital relationships. Today you can go to attend a business meeting. In which you will get success. Your words will be given importance. Lawyers will get good monetary benefits from an old client today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today the results of your hard work will be in your favour. Will focus on ourselves today. You will be honoured for your commendable work in the society. You will spend the evening with your family, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Focus your attention on devotion to God and your mind will remain calm. Today you will enjoy different dishes with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Pisces

Today your day will be better. If you work in the finance department or sales then you will benefit a lot from your knowledge. Today your married life is going to be wonderful. Today you will remain confident. Today some important work related to business will be completed, and you will focus completely on new work. Today you can learn something new from children. You will also live up to the expectations of your spouse. People in the office will be impressed by your efficiency.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

