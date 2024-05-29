Axar Patel, Jos Buttler register gains in ICC T20I rankings ahead of Men's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Axar Patel and Jos Buttler.

Axar Patel and Jos Buttler have registered gains in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings ahead of the T20 World Cup. Axar has jumped a spot and now finds himself at the third spot on the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings.

The left-arm orthodox bowler has aggregated 660 ratings and has therefore moved past Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana and compatriot Ravi Bishnoi.

Theekshana, himself, has gained a spot and is now fourth with equal ratings (659) as compared to Bishnoi.

Notably, England's Adil Rashid is the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the men's circuit. Rashid has 722 ratings to his credit. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is second with 687 ratings and may take over Rashid if he goes on to have a great World Cup.

Among other changes on the bowling front, Australia's Josh Hazlewood has moved up one place to six and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan has climbed two places to seven.

Reece Topley has displaced Tabraiz Shamsi as the new No. nine as the South African left-arm wrist spinner finds himself on the 10th spot.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav of India continues to rule the roost on the batting front in the shortest format of the game. Surya, as he is fondly called, continues to be the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world.

The middle-order dasher has 861 ratings against his name and has a considerable lead over Phil Salt of England, who is ranked second in the T20I format with 788 ratings.

England's white-ball captain has moved one place up to claim the seventh spot after his match-winning knock of 84 off just 51 balls in the 2nd T20I of the four-match series against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The most noteworthy jump has been registered by Brandon King, who registered scores of 79, 36 and 44 against South Africa in the recently concluded three-match T20I series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. King, now sits comfortably at No. eight after a jump of five places.