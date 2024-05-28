Horoscope Today, May 29: Libra to get profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 29

Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 1:40 pm today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. Indra Yoga will last till 11:35 pm tonight. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 8.39 am today, after which Dhanishtha Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, Panchak will start from 8.07 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 29th May 2024 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Your lost old item will be returned today. People with this zodiac sign can get a gift from their spouse today. Due to this sweetness will increase in the relationship between both of you. Today, try to understand what others say well. You will get benefit from this. You can also help someone in need. You will prove successful in solving the problems that arise. Today you will get victory in legal matters. Today looks like a good day for your loved one.

Taurus

Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on any major matters. The pending work will be completed today. People of this zodiac sign can go to some religious place with their spouse today. Today is a very good day for newly married people. There will be changes in many important works today. Luck will favour you in this situation. Before investing, take the advice of your elders.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get support from your spouse in your project, which will prove helpful for future success. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better to have faith in yourself. Your hard work will fill your life with colours of success today. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. Today you are expected to get benefits from different avenues.

Cancer

You will get financial benefits today. Today, before making any decision regarding money transactions, definitely take advice from elders. Try to complete the work by concentrating your attention. Students of this zodiac sign can also fill out some kind of examination form or go for an interview. Your financial condition will be better than before. Be careful while driving today. There will be more profit in business today than every day.

Leo

Today your day will be favorable for you. You will be more inclined towards creative work. Today is an auspicious day to buy a new vehicle. Apart from this, today is also an auspicious day for making purchases related to home appliances for home decoration. It will be a great day for your loved one, and you can plan to travel somewhere together. Today, help others only after thinking. Your health will be much better than before.

Virgo

Today is going to be a happy beginning. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the soil business. Today you will get financial benefits due to hard work and behavior. Enemy parties will be defeated by your influence today. People of this zodiac sign will benefit from family happiness and peace today. There will also be sweetness in your relationship. Today you will spend most of your time with your family. There will be opportunities for financial gain.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your financial position will remain strong. Today you will hoist the flag of success in your workplace. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then buy it. You are likely to get profit in business. Today you will participate in many entertaining activities with friends, this will give you great happiness. Today your married life is going to be very interesting and happy.

Scorpio

Efforts to complete some work today will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Today you may get help from a special person. I will go out for dinner with friends at night. Today, try to complete the work easily in the office, you will succeed according to your hard work. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. Married life is going to be great. Students will get support from teachers.

Sagittarius

There will be good financial profit in business today. If you want to start a new business, you can start it today. People of this zodiac sign will get a lot of love from their spouses today. You may decide to go to some religious place with your spouse. The economic situation will become stronger by getting new sources of income. There will be sweetness in the life of the newly married couple. There will be support from family members at work.

Capricorn

Due to good morale today, your work will progress at a good pace. Today there are possibilities for business change. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. It's a great day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. Today luck will completely favor you. You will discuss something with your brother, and keep yourself restrained while talking to someone. Keep your valuables safe today.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to achieve great success in your field of work. Also, a job offer may come from a foreign company. Today, park your vehicle at a safe place only, otherwise, you may have to pay a fine. Today your opponents may try to harm you, so maintain distance from them as much as possible. Today your interest in social work will increase. Do your work carefully today.

Pisces

Today your day will bring new happiness in your life. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Will go somewhere with my parents to visit a temple. Plans made for entertainment may be postponed today. I will spend more time at home today. Money-related problems will end today. There will be financial gain from the business. Today will be an auspicious day for students of this zodiac sign. You will get support from your spouse in making any plan.