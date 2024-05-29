Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Garden mein ghooma toh pata hai na...': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious response on Jaiswal's NYC pic goes viral

'Garden mein ghooma toh pata hai na...': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious response on Jaiswal's NYC pic goes viral

The Indian players are out and about in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Apart from the training sessions, the players are enjoying themselves in sunny weather in the Big Apple. Yashasvi Jaiswal posted a picture of himself in the city and Suryakumar Yadav had a funny reply waiting for him.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2024 15:04 IST
Suryakumar Yadav came up with hilarious response to
Image Source : SURYA YADAV X/YASHASVI JAISWAL INSTAGRAM Suryakumar Yadav came up with hilarious response to Yashasvi Jaiswal on his post in the 'Garden City' New York

The Indian cricket team is in New York City ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the players are out and about in the city. The team began its light training on Tuesday, May 28 with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai overseeing the proceedings. Apart from Virat Kohli, the rest of the squad has landed in the Big Apple and joined the team even the players who were involved in the IPL 2024 playoffs, except Rinku Singh, who flew on Tuesday. 

Apart from the training sessions, the players are also enjoying the New York summers and roaming around the city. India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal put out a post in the 'Garden City' New York as he walking in the Indian training kit and didn't expect what was coming his way despite the post being harmless.

"Sambhaal ke. Garden mein ghooma toh pata hai na (Be careful. If you roam around in the garden, you know what happens right...),"  Suryakumar Yadav commented on Jaiswal's post referring to the iconic dialogue from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who blasted his players during the Test series against England.

India Tv - SKY's comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal's post

Image Source : YASHASVI JAISWAL INSTAGRAMSKY's comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal's post

Rohit was caught on stump mic using not-so-great words and since that it has become a long-running joke with players like Surya, R Ashwin, IPL franchises and even the captain himself using it in several references.

Related Stories
Axar Patel, Jos Buttler register gains in ICC T20I rankings ahead of Men's T20 World Cup

Axar Patel, Jos Buttler register gains in ICC T20I rankings ahead of Men's T20 World Cup

'Knew I wasn't close to being selected': Samson on his T20 World Cup call-up, 'special' IPL season

'Knew I wasn't close to being selected': Samson on his T20 World Cup call-up, 'special' IPL season

Fakhar Zaman surpasses Rohit Sharma, eyes Virat Kohli next in latest ICC T20I rankings

Fakhar Zaman surpasses Rohit Sharma, eyes Virat Kohli next in latest ICC T20I rankings

This is Jaiswal's first T20 World Cup as he is set to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal may not have had the greatest of the IPL season but with his intent and the ability to go hard from the top, seems like a sure-shot starter in India's XI. India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 but before that, they have a warm-up game scheduled against Bangladesh on June 1 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement