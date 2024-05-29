Angaaron: Pushpa 2's second single ft Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Angaroon, Pushpa 2's second single is out now

The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to rise to a whole new level with the second single, 'The Couple Song,' featuring India's popular Jodi: National Award winner Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. While the teaser and the first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' created a massive buzz, the second single is here to create yet another storm. This unique video song, where audiences will get a glimpse into actual sets of their favourite film. The camaraderie will excite the audiences when they witness maestro director Sukumar enjoying shooting this song and dancing to the tune of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya with the rest of the cast and crew.

Watch the song here:

The song is helmed and wonderfully rendered in the fabulous voice of melody queen Shreya Ghoshal in all 6 languages. The song is a fun, peppy number that is sure to create a stir among the masses. While Allu Arjun is high on swag in this song, Rashmika is back with her Saami Saami charm. The lyrical video features very catchy hook steps that are sure to rule the reel universe. The second single, 'The Couple Song,' has indeed built high anticipation for the release of the film. Moreover, while the first single from the film, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' created a record by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes, the second single will surely set its record. Music rights of the films are owned by T-Series music company.

About the film

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar is responsible for directing this one as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

