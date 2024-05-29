Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's first film announced, Netflix shares poster with Jaideep Ahlawat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's first film announced

Celebrated director Siddharth P. Malhotra, well known for his work on the movies "We Are Family" and "Hichki," is all set for OTT debut as a director with "Maharaj,". The film will be Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut. The project's first poster was revealed by Siddharth and OTT streamer Netlfix's Instagram page. The initial glimpse, which includes Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, has gone viral on the internet.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love introducing Junaid Khan."

Here's what Siddharth P. Malhotra said

Malhotra has already said of the project that it is "inspired by true events" and takes place in the 1800s. It's a movie that highlights the human spirit's tenacity and demonstrates how a regular guy may muster the bravery to assist those in his immediate vicinity, so benefiting society as a whole. "Prepare to be enthralled with a world of kaccha roads, vintage printing presses, horse-drawn carriages, exquisite customs, and a man's resolve to do good. We are ecstatic to introduce Maharaj, which will be available only on Netflix, the largest streaming service globally. A tale like this will strike a chord with viewers everywhere, and Netflix is the ideal venue to spread our tale," he wrote in the post.

About the film

Maharaj will be released on Netflix. Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey has been paired opposite Junaid in this film. Sharvari will be seen in a special appreacne in this film. Maharaj has been written by Vipul Mehta and the music of the film has been given by Sohail Sen. And Yash Raj Films is presenting Maharaj. The film will release on June 14, 2024.