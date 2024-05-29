Is there a conspiracy behind Odisha CM Patnaik's deteriorating health, questions PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) PM Modi invites people in Odisha to attend swearing-in ceremony of new BJP CM on June 10.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj today (May 29). The leaders across several political parties have shifted their focus to the seats going to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1 (Saturday).

"Today is the last day of my campaigning in Odisha. Anyway, the poll campaign across the country will conclude at 5:00 pm tomorrow (May 30). I am returning from Bengal and I see that whether it is Bengal, Jharkhand or Odisha, this joy and excitement is making it certain that 'Majboot Modi Sarkar' will be formed for the third time," said PM Modi in Mayurbhanj.

"This love of yours is prompting several to rethink their decision on Odisha," said PM as the crowd chants 'Modi Modi' during a public rally in Odisha today.

Odisha people decided to put full stop to BJD govt's 25-year-rule

"After five decades, a full majority government will be formed in the country for the third consecutive term. People of Odisha have decided to put a full stop to 25-year-rule of BJD government", said PM Modi at Baripada rally.

Swearing-in ceremony of BJP CM

While addressing a public gathering in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am happy that Odisha has chosen to put a full stop to the BJD's governance of 25 years. I have come here to invite you to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new BJP Chief Minister on June 10."

Reason behind CM Patnaik's health

"If BJP forms government in Odisha, panel will inquire reason behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health", PM Modi.

PM said, "Nowadays all the well-wishers of Naveen Babu are worried. They are worried to see how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much in the last year. Over the years, whenever people close to Naveen Babu meet me, they definitely discuss Naveen Babu's health. They tell me that Naveen Babu is no longer able to do anything on his own. People who have been close to Naveen Babu for a long time believe that there could be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health. Is there a conspiracy behind Naveen Babu's deteriorating health? It is the right of the people of Odisha to know whether the lobby which is enjoying power in Odisha behind the scenes in the name of Naveen Babu is responsible for Naveen Babu's ill health. This mystery should be exposed. After 10th June, when BJP will come to power in Odisha, a special committee will be formed to investigate why is Naveen Babu's health deteriorating."

Odisha wants Odia CM

"Entire Odisha wants an Odia chief minister", said PM Modi in an apparent reference to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian.

Narendra Modi said, "This land of Mayurbhanj is the land of women empowerment. Till now Mayurbhanj was hailed because only women pull the chariot of Maa Subhadra here. But now the daughter of Mayurbhanj is leading a country of 140 crores. Our President Droupadi Murmu commands the three armed forces of the country and she is the daughter of Mayurbhanj. This is a matter of pride for Mayurbhanj and for Odisha."

Later in the day, PM Modi will resume his electioneering in Odisha and address public meetings in the state.

