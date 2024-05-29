Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Odisha: Two dead as bus overturns due to overspeeding in Kandhamal district.

Odisha road accident: At least two people died and several others were left injured after a speeding bus lost control at a sharp turn and overturned on Tuesday night in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. According to the officials, a total of 50 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident, which was heading from Muniguda in Rayagada district to Phulbani in Kandhamal district.

The bus met with an accident near Phiringia while taking a sharp turn, as its speed was high. After the incident, locals and the police administration rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The deceased were identified as ticket conductor Bijaya Patnaik and a 17-year-old boy named Arjun Kanhar.

Nine injured in road accident

SDM Phulbani, Chittaranjan Mahanta, who reached hospital said, "Two people died and nine others were injured and admitted to the hospital. There were around 50 passengers on the bus. The bus overturned at a turning in Phiringia as driver lost control because of overspeeding."

More details are awaited in this regard.

