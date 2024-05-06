Horoscope Today, May 6: Profitable day for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 6: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 6, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Trayodashi and Monday of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 2:42 pm today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Preeti Yoga will last till 12.30 tonight. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 5.44 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shivratri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 6, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get some good news whose happiness you will share with your friends. By working a little hard, you will quickly achieve success in your work. Friends will throw you a surprise party today which will create an atmosphere of fun. You will get relief from your sugar problem to a great extent today. Today your married life will be full of happiness, you will understand each other's feelings very well. Children will be busy playing sports at home today.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 4

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to go to some auspicious programme. By joining you will feel better. Father will help you in your business, which will bring more profit. Today, women will be busy with household chores and will prepare new dishes that your entire family will enjoy. Your mind will be attracted towards some new work, you will start it and earn profit. Today is going to be a great day for the students.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, before starting any new business, it is important to know about it seriously, you can take advice from an expert which will bring more profit. Today, there are chances of you getting a good job with the help of a friend. Today you will consult a good doctor for health-related problems which will make you feel better. You will meet a friend who will help you.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 4

Cancer

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your confidence level will be good. Your daughter will be selected for a government job today. To be successful in life you have to work hard. You will have a good time staying at home with your children. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house, this will give peace to your mind. You will decide to start a business online. You will get support from colleagues in the office, due to which you will be successful in completing pending work.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 2

Leo

Today you will start your day with great enthusiasm. Students preparing for competitive exams will continue their studies, and there are chances of getting success soon. People of this zodiac sign who are doing plastic business will do well and will get more profits. The newlyweds are going to get some good news today. Everyone at home will be happy after hearing this news. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will suddenly get back the lent money, which you will use for some important work. People working in the private sector may get a promotion today, and your respect will increase. Today you will get support from your brothers in your decisions, which will improve your image among the people. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get help from teachers in understanding any topic. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 8

Libra

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today, maintain good behaviour with the staff in the office so that you will get their support in your work. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a little guest. People who are against you in the office will also be influenced by your working style. Today you will be able to complete incomplete tasks. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. There are chances of getting profit in business. There are chances of students getting success.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 7

Scorpio

Your morale will be good today. Today, there are chances of promotion for people doing government jobs, salary will increase. For health-related problems, you will meet a good doctor today, which will provide some relief. You will get full support from your family members for your right point. The search for a job will end, and you will get a job with the help of a friend. Children will go for a walk in the park today. Today you are likely to get a big order online. Today your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your health will be good today. Business partnership will be beneficial, you will try to do things in a better way. Today is going to be a great day for engineers, they will get some new experience in the technical field. You need to pay attention to your eating habits so that your health remains good. Students will get a chance to participate in some college competitions today, in which their performance will be good. Today is going to be a good day for writers.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 5

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You can take advice from an expert to buy shares of a company. You may come to know about some old thing which will surprise you. You will buy some valuable items, you may also get a good offer. There will be sweetness in married life. Today you will buy a new vehicle and also go on a long drive with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your morale will be good today. People who are planning to buy property will meet property dealers today and finalise a good deal. Students engrossed in some projects will clear their doubts today. Take some time today and talk to your family members, which will provide solutions to your problems. Today your positive thinking will bring success in your work. Lovemates will talk for a long time, the relationship will get stronger.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 1

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today your behaviour will remain polite, due to which people will be impressed by you. Today, before starting any business, take advice from experts so that you will know the complete information about it, and you will make your plans accordingly. Today we will go to some auspicious programme with our family members. Today your married life is going to be good. Today you will bring positive changes in your daily routine.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 7

