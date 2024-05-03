Horoscope Today, May 4: Capricorn to help old friend; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 4

Horoscope Today May 4, 2024: Today is the Ekadashi date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 8:39 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will be there till 11.05 pm today afternoon, after which Vaidhriti Yoga will take place. Also, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10.09 pm tonight. Apart from this, the fast of Baruthini Ekadashi will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 04 May 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your desire to buy a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Some people around you may also become your opponents whom you will have to avoid. Today you should work as per plan. If you include some new equipment in your business, you will get good profits. If there is any obstacle coming in the way of your progress, it will be removed today.

Taurus

Today you will meet someone special. Today you need to take care of your health. People who wish to go abroad may get a good opportunity. Use your money properly today. Make a budget for your income and expenditure, only then you can consider saving some money for the future. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today. Today is going to be a good day for students. There are chances of getting success.

Gemini

If you think practically today, you will benefit. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at some religious place. This evening you will discuss your future with your mother, and you will be happy to have her support. Today something will be on your mind, due to which you may feel confused. If you try to complete your tasks today with positive thinking, you will be successful. Today you will decide to start a new business.

Cancer

Today you will get the desired results. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go somewhere with your children. You will have a good time with them. You will also have good bonding with other members of the house. The business class will get new orders, the work will go well, which will bring more profit. You will work in a positive environment at the workplace. Be sweet in your speech today, pending work will be completed. Students will get to learn something new today.

Leo

You will have family responsibilities, which you will fulfil. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those who are studying away from home can meet their families today. Will participate in religious programs with family members. You will get support from brothers and sisters. You will receive good news from a distant relative. Control unnecessary expenses and take care of the budget for any plans. Students will decide to prepare for any competitive exam today.

Virgo

Today your old friend will come to meet you, meeting him will refresh your old memories. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. People who are working away from home will get a chance to meet their families. If you have made any investment earlier, you will get full benefit from that also. Today you will decide to take a computer course. In any matter related to land, the court's decision will come in your favour today.

Libra

It is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Where is your money being spent? You need to keep an eye on this. Today you need to avoid getting into unnecessary confusion. Today you will get enough time for yourself amid the ongoing hustle and bustle of life. You should avoid eating fried food from outside. Today, pending household work will be completed with the support of your spouse. Today you may have to go on a trip for office work.

Scorpio

You will discuss some work with your spouse. You will attend some entertainment programs with your friends. Father's blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your abilities. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase. You will get some good news from the children. Helping someone in need will give you happiness today.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a better day for you. If you change your way of working and remain organized, your work will be completed quickly. Today you will solve your child's career problems with the help of someone experienced and knowledgeable. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, your work will be done easily. Today is going to be a good day for people practising law, they will get a chance to meet a big lawyer. Today you will receive a gift from your lovemate, which will keep a smile on your face throughout the day.

Capricorn

It is going to be a great day for you. You will include walking in your daily routine, which will make you feel quite energetic. An old friend may ask you for financial help. You will not let him down and will help as per your capacity. Today your energy level will be high. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. Home-related problems need to be considered. Reading an inspirational book or watching a movie would be great today. Students will get proper results for their hard work.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for you. There will be no limit to the happiness of people working in offices if they get a promotion. You can start some new work with your spouse. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. Today you will take advice from an experienced person for the better future of your children. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day but will spend the evening with their families. You will get support from senior officials in the office and even the spoiled work will be completed.

Pisces

It will be favourable for you. Today we plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will meet a childhood friend after a long time, whom you will be happy to meet. If you pay full attention to savings-related plans, you will be successful in saving some money for the future. Try to resolve any matter peacefully. You will spend more time with friends in the evening and will think about the future with them. In terms of health, you will remain healthy today, by including fruits in your diet