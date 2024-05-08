Stock markets open in red: Sensex declines over 360 points, Nifty down to 22,185 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Stock markets update: May 8

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened in red in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 363.09 points to 73,148.76. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped by 116.9 points to 22,185.60 points.

Major gainers and laggards?

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Tata Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India and JSW Steel were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,668.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30 per cent to USD 82.91 a barrel.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities and strong American currency. Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows in the international market dented investors' sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.50, and touched 83.49 in initial trade, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

