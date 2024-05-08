Lok Sabha elections 2024: Why is 'Vote Jihad' being discussed during polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Picture for representation purposes

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, suddenly the discussion of 'Vote Jihad' has grabbed the headlines. After love jihad and land jihad, it is now vote jihad that has become a topic of discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to this word in his rally. How did the word 'Vote Jihad' start? What does it mean? What has any leader said on this issue so far?

Speaking at a poll rally a week ago, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam, the niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, called for "vote jihad" in favour of Naval Kishore Shakya, the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. Maria Alam had also appealed that those Muslims who support or vote for BJP should be boycotted.

When PM said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted India has reached a turning point in history and people have to decide in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections if "vote jihad" or Ram Rajya" is the way forward for the country. Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Modi hit out at the opposition Congress, saying its intent is very dangerous and alleged it calls for "vote jihad" were directed against him. "India is at a turning point in history; you have to decide if 'vote jihad' will work or Ram Rajya," the BJP's star campaigner told the gathering. "Do you accept the concept of vote jihad? Can this thing work in a democracy? Does the Indian Constitution allow this?" The PM alleged the Congress had terrible intentions and quoted statements made by party leaders.

Vote Jihad appeal reached Maharashtra also

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that calls are being made from mosques in the state. Muslims are being told in the rallies that they have only one target – to defeat BJP. Fadnavis said that the Election Commission should look into the way efforts are being made to influence voters in the name of religion before the elections.

Muslim Personal Law Board appealed

All India Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in an event Elan-e-Lok Sabha Elections organised in Maharashtra's Pune requested the people belonging to the Muslim community to vote for four particular candidates if they wish to elect a secular government in power. Jamaat-e-Tanzim's member Osman Hiroli requested the Muslim community to vote for NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar's party candidate Supriya Sule in Baramati, Amol Kohle in Shirur, Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune, and Sanjog Waghire in Maval Lok Sabha constituency.