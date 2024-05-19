Jharkhand: Elderly man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike over cow smuggling suspicion

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand. According to the police, the incident took place in Garhwa district when the victim was carrying his cattle on Friday afternoon.

The victim identified as Surswati Ram was attacked near Amrora village, around 275 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, he was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle.

Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said the police have initiated action and filed an FIR in the matter.

"According to the FIR, three persons, identified as Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Dubey and Kashinath Bhuiyan, were on a motorcycle. They intercepted the old man and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling," Singh said.

They also stripped the old man and tied him to their motorcycle.

"They dragged me to some distance and escaped after leaving me on the road," Ram stated in the FIR.

The old man was brought to Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Singh said Kashinath Bhuiyan was arrested, while a search operation is on to nab the rest of the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Woman alleges domestic violence, kills husband, burns his body in Assam