Stock markets open with minor gains: Sensex surges 77 points, Nifty reach 22,489 points

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened with minor gains in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 77.76 points to 73,973.30 Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 47.10 points to 22,489.80 points.

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29 per cent to USD 83.57 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,168.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading in a narrow range against the American currency in early trade on Tuesday and appreciated 4 paise to 83.48 against the US dollar amid a positive trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said the strength of the American currency in the overseas market, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the up move. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.48 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise from its previous close.

(With PTI inputs)

