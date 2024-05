Follow us on Image Source : BAI_MEDIA/X Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The charismatic Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy displayed sheer dominance to clinch the Thailand Open 2024 men's doubles title on Sunday (May 19). Chirag and Satwiksairaj took just 45 minutes to wrap up the summit clash as they hammered the Chinese duo of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi 21-15, 21-15.

