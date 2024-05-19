Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Saudi Arabia: Health concerns grow as King Salman undergoes medical exams after he suffers fever, joint pain

Saudi Arabia: Health concerns grow as King Salman undergoes medical exams after he suffers fever, joint pain

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been suffering from fever and joint pain, local media reported. His health is closely watched by observers because of the absolute powers he holds presiding over one of the world’s top producers of oil and one of it’s biggest economies.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Dubai Updated on: May 19, 2024 12:24 IST
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman
Image Source : AP/FILE Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks on Sunday after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain, state media reported. King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health,” the statement said. It did not elaborate further.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He's since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement