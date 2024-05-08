Why is Mohsin Khan not playing in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mohsin Khan

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat first in this most important clash. LSG have included Quinton de Kock in their playing XI for this massive encounter as Mohsin Khan misses out after sustaining an injury in the last game.

He landed awkwardly on his face while fielding at the third man in the previous encounter against KKR. Mohsin also suffered concussion and was eventually replaced by Yudhvir Singh who fared decently. LSG have also included Krishnappa Gowtham in their playing XI while SRH have also made a couple of changes to their line-up dropping Mayank Agarwal for Sanvir Singh. Marco Jansen is also dropped with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth getting his opportunity to make an impact.

"Thank You (for the birthday wishes). My body feels 31. We would have batted as well. But we have won both ways here and hence not too upset. Hard to know (a good score) as it has been pretty high scoring. It is pretty tough (to qualify for the playoffs) and you have to keep winning till the end, we have not nailed it in the last couple of games and it is time to change that," Cummins, the birthday boy, said at the toss.

"That (the pitch) plus a couple of games that have been played here. It is hard to complete forget how important this game is for both the sides, but we have played enough cricket. We will focus one thing at a time, first bat well and put the runs on the board. Playing at home becomes a difference, but we play so much cricket that we know how the conditions will be," LSG skipper KL Rahul said.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, ,Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar