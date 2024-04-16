NDA to defeat I.N.D.I.A bloc in Maharashtra, BJP likely to sweep Goa, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a public event.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance -- comprising of BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar -- in Maharashtra may win 39 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc may bag the remaining 9 seats. Maharashtra has a total of 48 parliamentary seats.

According to the survey, BJP is likely to win 29 seats in Maharashtra and allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit) may get 7 and 3 seats respectively. Congress is likely to win 1 seat in Maharashtra, allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad) may get 6 and 2 seats respectively.

In Goa, the BJP is likely to win both North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, the survey predicts.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha election: BJP to repeat 2019 victory in Madhya Pradesh, Congress again to settle with just one seat