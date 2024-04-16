Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
  4. NDA to defeat I.N.D.I.A bloc in Maharashtra, BJP likely to sweep Goa, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

NDA to defeat I.N.D.I.A bloc in Maharashtra, BJP likely to sweep Goa, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll

India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the nation and predict which party may have an edge in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Pollin in the state will be held in first five phases.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 16:55 IST
PM Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister
Image Source : PTI PM Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a public event.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance -- comprising of BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar -- in Maharashtra may win 39 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc may bag the remaining 9 seats. Maharashtra has a total of 48 parliamentary seats.

According to the survey, BJP is likely to win 29 seats in Maharashtra and allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit) may get 7 and 3 seats respectively. Congress is likely to win 1 seat in Maharashtra, allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad) may get 6 and 2 seats respectively.

In Goa, the BJP is likely to win both North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, the survey predicts. 

