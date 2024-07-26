Maharashtra: 14 crew members rescued successfully after maritime vessel ran aground off Raigad's Kolaba Fort

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB 14 crew members rescued successfully after maritime vessel ran aground off Kolaba Fort.

The Indian Coast Guard today (July 26) successfully rescued 14 crew members after severe weather conditions caused a JSW maritime vessel with 14 crew on board, to run aground off Raigad's Kolaba Fort on Thursday (July 25).

According to the Indian Coast Guard release, despite adverse conditions limiting air operations, ICG launched a daring operation to evacuate the crew from the stranded vessel.

"At 1327 h on July 25, Indian Coast Guard ship Sankalp on Patrol and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received a distress call from JSW Raigad, a 121.6 m long bulk carrier with 14 Indian crew anchored off Alibag. The vessel reported anchor dragging and loss of control. This was further worsened by flooding in the engine room. In turbulent sea conditions, the vessel ran aground on reefs, 01 Nm from Alibag. Given the extreme sea conditions of the Maharashtra coast and the reefs in the area, airlift was the only option left," ICG stated.

"In the early hours of July 26, despite adverse conditions limiting air operations, ICG launched a daring operation to evacuate the crew from the stranded vessel. All 14 crew were successfully evacuated from the vessel by CG Helicopter and safely disembarked at Alibag beach," it added.

It further said that ICG station Murud Janjira is coordinating with local authorities for further aid to the mariners. The fort is an old fortified maritime base located in Alibag.

In its statement, the JSW group said "A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today (Thursday) between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility," It further said that so far, no casualties had been reported.