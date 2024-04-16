Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha election: BJP to repeat 2019 victory in Madhya Pradesh, Congress again to settle with just one seat

Lok Sabha election: BJP to repeat 2019 victory in Madhya Pradesh, Congress again to settle with just one seat

In 2019 the BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 15:20 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav
Image Source : PTI MP CM Mohan Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sure of repeating its 2019 triumph by winning 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress will get one seat. BJP leaders have expressed confidence that this time the party will win all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP has fielded former CM Chouhan from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, which also comprises his home-turf, Budhni assembly constituency. In 2019, the BJP had won Indore, Dhar, Jhabua-Ratlam, Khandwa and Khargone seats. All five seats will go to polls on May 13.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the electoral battle in Guna, where Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is in the fray to wrest the seat he lost in 2019, will a key fight in the poll arena. This seat has been the Scindia family's bastion. In 2019, the Congress suffered a big upset when Jyotiraditya Scindia lost to BJP's K P Singh Yadav by 1.26 lakh votes. In Chhindwara all seven assembly seats in Lok Sabha constituency are currently held by the Congress.

