Maharashtra government announces Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for 'Govindas' during Dahi Handi festival

Image Source : PTI Govindas take part in Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami

Ahead of the Dahi Handi festival, the Maharashtra government has announced to implementation of an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for Govindas. According to the Sports Departments, an insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh will be provided in case of an accident or mishap while making human pyramids on the day of Dahi Handi.

75,000 Govindas to be insured

According to the government order, Govindas who lose both limbs or both eyes will also get an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. The government has announced to insure 75,000 Govindas in the state. It was also told that insurance benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh would be available for Govindas in case they lose one hand, one leg or an eye in an accident during Dahi Handi. Govindas will be able to get a maximum of one lakh rupees for treatment in the accident.

Dahi Handi festival to be celebrated on 27 August

It must be noted that Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on August 27 this year. On this day, Dahi Handi festival is organized in different cities of Maharashtra where a large number of young people, refereed to as 'Govindas' participate in making human pyramids to break an earthen pot tied at a certain height. The event is cherishingly celebrated across Maharashtra with celebrities and politicians often inaugurate the festival.

Celebrations on Krishna Janmashtami

The Dahi Handi is celebrated on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. One of the popular cultural games celebrated on Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi. Dahi Handi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Maharashtra. Dahi Handi is celebrated to commemorate the lifestyle of Lord Krishna.

