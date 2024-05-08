SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain threat looms as two playoff contenders meet in crucial clash in Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsBoth Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have registered six wins in eleven games in the IPL 2024 and remain strong contenders to secure a playoff qualification. Hyderabad suffered a big seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game but are currently occupying the fourth place in the points table.
KL Rahul's Lucknow witnessed their biggest-ever defeat after a 98-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game at home. Lucknow share 12 points with three other teams but their negative net run rate keeps them in the sixth position in the standings but a win against Hyderabad will boost them to third spot.