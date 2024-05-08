SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain threat looms as two playoff contenders meet in crucial clash in Hyderabad

Both teams last played against each other in the league stages in the IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Heinrich Klaasen's 47 runs off 29 balls helped Hyderabad post an 182/6 total while batting first with Krunal Pandya taking the highest two wickets for Lucknow.

Chasing a tough target, Prerak Mankad top-scored with 64* off 45 balls and Nicholas Pooran smashed 44* off 13 balls to help Lucknow chase down the target with 7 wickets and 4 balls remaining.