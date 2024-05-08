Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain threat looms as two playoff contenders meet in crucial clash in Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a heavy loss against Mumbai Indians in their last match and have lost all of their three past encounters against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 18:47 IST
SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have registered six wins in eleven games in the IPL 2024 and remain strong contenders to secure a playoff qualification. Hyderabad suffered a big seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game but are currently occupying the fourth place in the points table.

KL Rahul's Lucknow witnessed their biggest-ever defeat after a 98-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game at home. Lucknow share 12 points with three other teams but their negative net run rate keeps them in the sixth position in the standings but a win against Hyderabad will boost them to third spot.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 08, 2024 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 08, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: What happened in the last meeting?

    Both teams last played against each other in the league stages in the IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

    Heinrich Klaasen's 47 runs off 29 balls helped Hyderabad post an 182/6 total while batting first with Krunal Pandya taking the highest two wickets for Lucknow.

    Chasing a tough target, Prerak Mankad top-scored with 64* off 45 balls and Nicholas Pooran smashed 44* off 13 balls to help Lucknow chase down the target with 7 wickets and 4 balls remaining.

  • May 08, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins celebrates his 31st birthday today

  • May 08, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    SRH vs LSG Head to Head

    LSG should take confidence from the fact that they have won all three matches against SRH so far in IPL. Can they make it 4-0 and brighten their chances of making it to playoffs? Or will it be SRH winning for the first time against LSG? 

  • May 08, 2024 6:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: Rain threatens today's IPL game?

  • May 08, 2024 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: Race for top 4 is on

  • May 08, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match 57 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's mega encounter in the IPL 2024.

    Two playoff contenders Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants meet in the 57th match of the tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Hyderabad and Lucknow have both recorded six wins in the IPL 2024 but the former remain without a win in their three encounters against KL Rahul's Lucknow.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here,

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 57th T20 match

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Date & Time: Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

