Millet Porridge to Millet Ladoo: 5 delicious millet recipes for a healthy lifestyle

Millets are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, packed with fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They're naturally gluten-free and easily digestible, making them a perfect choice for those seeking a healthy and balanced diet. But incorporating millet into your meals doesn't have to be bland! Here are 5 delicious millet recipes to add variety and flavour to your healthy lifestyle.

Millet Breakfast Porridge

Millet Breakfast Porridge

Start your day with a hearty and nutritious breakfast porridge. This simple yet delicious recipe is a great way to introduce millet into your morning routine.

Ingredients:

1 cup millet

3 cups water or milk (or a mix of both)

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Fresh fruits (such as berries, banana slices, or apple chunks)

Nuts and seeds (such as almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds)

Instructions:​

Rinse the millet thoroughly under cold water. In a medium saucepan, bring the water or milk to a boil. Add the millet, reduce the heat, and simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the millet is tender and the liquid is absorbed. Stir in the honey or maple syrup and cinnamon. Serve hot, topped with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of nuts and seeds.

Millet Salad with Lemon and Herbs

Millet Salad with Lemon and Herbs

This refreshing millet salad is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish. The zesty lemon dressing and fresh herbs make it a flavorful and healthy choice.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked millet

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the cooked millet, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, and mint. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Millet Khichdi

Millet Khichdi

Millet khichdi is a comforting and nutritious one-pot meal that's perfect for a wholesome lunch or dinner. It's easy to digest and packed with flavour.

Ingredients:

1 cup millet

1/2 cup split yellow moong dal (lentils)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 carrot, diced

1 cup mixed vegetables (such as peas, beans, and potatoes)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons ghee or oil

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the millet and moong dal thoroughly. In a large pot, heat the ghee or oil and add cumin seeds. When they start to splutter, add the onion and sauté until golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another minute. Add the chopped tomato, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft. Add the diced vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the millet and moong dal and 4 cups of water. Stir well and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes until the millet and lentils are cooked and the mixture has a porridge-like consistency. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

Ragi Ladoo

Ragi Ladoo

Ragi (finger millet) ladoo is a delicious and healthy sweet treat that is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising on health.

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

1/2 cup jaggery, grated

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 cup grated coconut

1/4 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

In a pan, dry roast the ragi flour on low heat until it emits a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool. In the same pan, add the ghee and grated coconut. Saute for a few minutes until the coconut turns golden brown. Add the roasted ragi flour, jaggery, chopped nuts, and cardamom powder to the pan. Mix well until everything is combined. While the mixture is still warm, shape it into small ladoos (balls) using your hands. Let the ladoos cool and store them in an airtight container.

Bajra Biscuits

Bajra Biscuits

Bajra (pearl millet) biscuits are a tasty and healthy snack that can be enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. These biscuits are gluten-free and full of flavour.

Ingredients:

1 cup bajra flour

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee or butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

2-3 tablespoons milk

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine the bajra flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom powder, and salt. Add the ghee or butter and mix until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add milk and knead into a dough. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness and cut into desired shapes using a cookie cutter. Place the biscuits on the prepared baking tray and bake for 12-15 minutes until golden brown. Allow the biscuits to cool before serving.

These eight delicious millet recipes offer a variety of ways to incorporate this nutritious grain into your diet. Whether you're starting your day with a warm porridge or enjoying a sweet treat like ragi ladoo, millet can enhance your meals and support a healthy lifestyle.