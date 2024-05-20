Millet Porridge to Millet Ladoo: 5 delicious millet recipes for a healthy lifestyle

Millets are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, packed with fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They're naturally gluten-free and easily digestible, making them a perfect choice for those seeking a healthy and balanced diet. But incorporating millet into your meals doesn't have to be bland! Here are 5 delicious millet recipes to add variety and flavour to your healthy lifestyle.
Millet Breakfast Porridge
Start your day with a hearty and nutritious breakfast porridge. This simple yet delicious recipe is a great way to introduce millet into your morning routine.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup millet
- 3 cups water or milk (or a mix of both)
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Fresh fruits (such as berries, banana slices, or apple chunks)
- Nuts and seeds (such as almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds)
Instructions:
- Rinse the millet thoroughly under cold water.
- In a medium saucepan, bring the water or milk to a boil.
- Add the millet, reduce the heat, and simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the millet is tender and the liquid is absorbed.
- Stir in the honey or maple syrup and cinnamon.
- Serve hot, topped with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of nuts and seeds.
Millet Salad with Lemon and Herbs
This refreshing millet salad is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish. The zesty lemon dressing and fresh herbs make it a flavorful and healthy choice.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked millet
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked millet, cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, and mint.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Millet Khichdi
Millet khichdi is a comforting and nutritious one-pot meal that's perfect for a wholesome lunch or dinner. It's easy to digest and packed with flavour.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup millet
- 1/2 cup split yellow moong dal (lentils)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (such as peas, beans, and potatoes)
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil
- Salt to taste
- Fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions:
- Rinse the millet and moong dal thoroughly.
- In a large pot, heat the ghee or oil and add cumin seeds. When they start to splutter, add the onion and sauté until golden brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another minute.
- Add the chopped tomato, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft.
- Add the diced vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the millet and moong dal and 4 cups of water. Stir well and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat, cover, and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes until the millet and lentils are cooked and the mixture has a porridge-like consistency.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.
Ragi Ladoo
Ragi (finger millet) ladoo is a delicious and healthy sweet treat that is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising on health.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi flour
- 1/2 cup jaggery, grated
- 1/4 cup ghee
- 1/4 cup grated coconut
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios)
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Instructions:
- In a pan, dry roast the ragi flour on low heat until it emits a nutty aroma. Remove from heat and let it cool.
- In the same pan, add the ghee and grated coconut. Saute for a few minutes until the coconut turns golden brown.
- Add the roasted ragi flour, jaggery, chopped nuts, and cardamom powder to the pan. Mix well until everything is combined.
- While the mixture is still warm, shape it into small ladoos (balls) using your hands.
- Let the ladoos cool and store them in an airtight container.
Bajra Biscuits
Bajra (pearl millet) biscuits are a tasty and healthy snack that can be enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. These biscuits are gluten-free and full of flavour.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup bajra flour
- 1/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup ghee or butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- A pinch of salt
- 2-3 tablespoons milk
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, combine the bajra flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom powder, and salt.
- Add the ghee or butter and mix until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Gradually add milk and knead into a dough.
- Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness and cut into desired shapes using a cookie cutter.
- Place the biscuits on the prepared baking tray and bake for 12-15 minutes until golden brown.
- Allow the biscuits to cool before serving.
These eight delicious millet recipes offer a variety of ways to incorporate this nutritious grain into your diet. Whether you're starting your day with a warm porridge or enjoying a sweet treat like ragi ladoo, millet can enhance your meals and support a healthy lifestyle.